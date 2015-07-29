(Adds details of earnings, executives' comments)
By Luciana Bruno
SAO PAULO, July 29 Brazil's biggest retailer,
GPA SA, reported progress renovating stores, bringing
down rents and finding new real estate in the midst of a sharp
economic downturn, as investors looked past its first quarterly
loss in almost a decade.
Chief Executive Ronaldo Iabrudi told analysts on Wednesday
that the company expected results in the months ahead from its
cost cutting program, as the company adjusted to weak demand,
high interest rates and the worst inflation in 11 years.
"The macroeconomic outlook remains challenging, but you can
already see sales and traffic recovering as a result of store
renovations and increased competitiveness," said Marcos Batista,
the head of GPA's Extra supermarket chain, on the earnings call.
GPA shares fell 2 percent in opening trading, but rebounded
to a 2 percent gain following the comments from executives.
Late on Tuesday the group reported a net loss of 30 million
reais ($9 million) in the second quarter as its appliance unit
closed stores and laid off employees in response to a 22 percent
drop in sales.
GPA's last net loss was in the third quarter of 2006 because
of a provision for a tax settlement related to soybean trading.
Since then the group that started with a supermarket has added
electronics chains, convenience stores and an e-commerce
division to become Brazil's biggest retailer by sales.
GPA plans to invest 100 million reais this year in
overhauling its Extra supermarkets with more profitable layouts,
reducing sales areas for electronics and adding more room for
fresh fruits, vegetables and meats.
Its workforce fell to about 151,000 in June from about
160,000 in December, mainly because of layoffs in home appliance
division Via Varejo SA. GPA said its supermarkets
were also reducing personnel and executive pay.
Chief executive Iabrudi said the company was taking
advantage of the downturn in Latin America's largest economy to
snap up land that had been hard to afford during the last real
estate boom. GPA would also establish new locations for its
convenience stores and Assai wholesaler.
Chief Financial Officer Christophe Hidalgo said that the
group was working to renegotiate rent on existing stores.
"The plan in the second half of the year is to book what
we've negotiated in the first half," said Hidalgo. He said
renegotiations could reduce rents by 10 percent to 25 percent.
(Writing and additional reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by
Christian Plumb and Grant McCool)