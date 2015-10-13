BRASILIA Oct 13 Revenue growth at Brazil's GPA
SA slowed in the third quarter as plunging appliance
sales in its Via Varejo division offset the fast
growth of its cash-and-carry Assai wholesale stores, the company
said in a filing on Tuesday.
Net revenue of Brazil's biggest retailer rose 2.7 percent in
the third quarter from a year earlier, slowing from an increase
of 5.9 percent in the second quarter. Same-store sales, or
revenue at stores open for at least 12 months, dropped 2.6
percent.
Same-store sales grew 3.3 percent for food retail operations
but tumbled 24.6 percent at Via Varejo as climbing interest
rates and expiring tax breaks hurt demand.
Assai store chain revenues overall rose 22.3 percent
compared with a year earlier.
A steep recession in Brazil this year has hampered investor
confidence in retailers like GPA, hurt by rising unemployment
and inflation. Brazil's economy is forecast to shrink about 3
percent this year, its sharpest contraction in 25 years.
