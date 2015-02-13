BRIEF-Egypt's Raya Holding posts Q1 standalone profit
* Q1 standalone net profit EGP 63.8 million versus loss of EGP 8.3 million year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2py0qPH) Further company coverage: )
SAO PAULO Feb 13 Brazil's biggest retailer, GPA SA, remains focused on offering competitive prices at its supermarkets and convenience stores to win market share in a consumer slowdown, Chief Financial Officer Christophe Jose Hidalgo said on Friday.
A jump in fourth-quarter gross profit margins at food stores, reported in earnings on Thursday, was due to a shifting sales mix and store openings rather than raising prices, Hidalgo told analysts on a conference call. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Marcela Ayres; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Tesla CEO Elon Musk says Tesla solar glass roof orders open Wednesday afternoon- tweet Further company coverage: