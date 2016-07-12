(Adds comments from sellside analysts)
By Ana Mano
SAO PAULO, July 12 GPA SA, Brazil's
biggest retailer, booked accelerating sales growth for the
second quarter, lifting shares to a two-month high on hopes that
the company had turned a corner after two years of grinding
recession.
GPA said in a Tuesday securities filing that net revenue
rose a calendar-adjusted 5.0 percent from a year earlier to
16.684 billion reais ($5.08 billion), driven by surging demand
for bargain prices in the Assai wholesale chain.
Without the adjustment for an early Easter holiday, net
revenue rose 3.6 percent, above the 3.0 percent growth in the
first quarter.
Preferred shares in GPA rose 4 percent in Sao
Paulo trading to their highest levels since May 3.
Net revenue at stores open for more than a year, a gauge of
recurring sales activity for retailing companies, rose 3.2
percent with the calendar adjustment, up from 0.8 percent growth
in the first quarter.
To be sure, government retail sales data released separately
on Tuesday suggested Brazil's sputtering economy has still not
hit bottom, as May sales volumes fell a seasonally adjusted 1.0
percent from April.
Retail sales declined in 14 of the last 18 months and are
now more than 20 percent below their August 2012 peak, according
to a Goldman Sachs analysis of official data. Brazilian
retailers have been struggling with high inflation, dismal
consumer confidence and a tight credit market.
GPA's sales figures, which beat forecasts from some
analysts, showed that the retailing giant was still able to
boost sales with aggressive sales campaigns at supermarkets and
home appliance chains, analysts at Brasil Plural Corretora said
in a note to clients.
Although the promotions helped sales, the discounts "should
come at the cost of gross margin erosion," said the analysts.
In food retail, where GPA gets about 60 percent of its
sales, Brazil Plural sees more room for improvement spearheaded
by strong double-digit growth of same-store sales under the
Assai banner, GPA's cash-and-carry wholesaler.
Assai sales were up by 37.6 percent in the second quarter
from the same period a year ago on a calendar-adjusted basis.
GPA is controlled by France's Casino Guichard Perrachon &
Cie.
($1 = 3.287 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano; Editing by W Simon and Phil Berlowitz)