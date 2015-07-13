(Recasts with plan for renovations)
By Luciana Bruno and Brad Haynes
SAO PAULO, July 13 The home furnishings division
of Brazil's biggest retailer, GPA, plans to boost
investments in store renovations to sell more furniture, an
executive told Reuters, after weak demand for electronics hurt
the group's second-quarter sales.
The appliance and furniture division, known as Via Varejo SA
, will invest more than the 324 million reais ($103
million) of capital spending originally budgeted for 2015, said
André Caio, head of the company's furniture operation. Via
Varejo invested 604 million reais last year.
Sales at Via Varejo stores open for at least 12 months
tumbled 23.5 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier,
according to a securities filing on Monday, dragging same-store
sales for all of GPA down by 2.9 percent.
By renovating its Casas Bahia stores to feature model rooms,
Via Varejo is hoping to increase sales of more profitable
furniture, offsetting plunging demand for its home electronics
and white goods, according to Caio. Via Varejo enjoys a fatter
profit margin on sales of furniture made at its own factory.
"We've seen renovated stores increase sales by 20 percentage
points compared to the rest," he said in a telephone interview,
The company would soon expand the renovations from a 59-store
pilot to the rest of Casas Bahia's 683 locations, he added.
Rising inflation, unemployment and interest rates have hurt
consumer spending in Brazil, especially on home appliances,
which lost key tax breaks as President Dilma Rousseff slashed
stimulus in an effort to close a budget gap.
Overall, GPA reported a 6 percent rise in net revenue in the
second quarter from a year earlier, as rapid expansion of its
wholesale and e-commerce units offset weakness at Via Varejo.
Sales in the Cnova e-commerce unit more than doubled and
nine new cash-and-carry Assai wholesale stores opened in the
past year, helping to lift net revenue to 16.108 billion reais
in the three months through June.
GPA shares rose 5 percent in Sao Paulo trading, rebounding
from a 42-month low last week.
($1 = 3.1430 Brazilian reais)
(Reporting by Brad Haynes and Luciana Bruno; Editing by
Bernadette Baum, Bernard Orr)