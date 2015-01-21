BRIEF-Tortoise Energy's unaudited NAV $1.5 bln, as of April 30
* Tortoise Energy Infrastructure Corp provides unaudited balance sheet information and asset coverage ratio update as of April 30, 2017
Jan 21 GPPI SA :
* Issued 39,378,928 series D shares of issue price 0.1 zlotys per share via private subscription offer
* BRASVILLE TRADING AND INVESTMENTS LIMITED acquired 21,422,357 series D shares for 2.1 million zlotys ($566,220)
* MEDFUND Fundusz Inwestycyjny Zamkniety Aktywow Niepublicznych acquired 17,956,571 series D shares for 1.8 million zlotys Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.7088 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif., May 1 Credit Suisse AG has deployed 20 robots within the bank, some of which are helping employees answer basic compliance questions, the Swiss bank's global markets chief executive, Brian Chin, said on Monday.