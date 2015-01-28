BRIEF-Groclin FY 2016 net profit shrinks to 452,000 zlotys
* Said on Friday that it reported FY 2016 revenue of 260.8 million zlotys ($67.5 million) versus 215.0 million zlotys a year ago
Jan 28 GPPI SA :
* Said on Tuesday Mewa SA's stake in the company decreased to 6.9 percent from 53.93 percent following registration of the company's capital increase
* Number of shares owned by Mewa SA has not changed and equals 3,114,196 shares
* Said on Saturday that its FY 2016 revenue was 313.0 million zlotys ($80.96 million) versus 226.7 million zlotys a year ago