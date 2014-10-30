Oct 30 Gielda Papierow Wartosciowych w Warszawie SA :

* Said on Wednesday its management board will recommend to the company's shareholders' General Meeting an annual dividend payment at a level exceeding 60 pct of the consolidated net profit of the WSE Group for the financial year attributable to the shareholders, adjusted for the share of profit of associates

* Company's Management Board plans to recommend a dividend payment for 2014 at 2.40 zlotys gross per share and a dividend payment for 2015 at 2.60 zlotys gross per share

