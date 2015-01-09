Jan 9 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE):
* The Warsaw Stock Exchange said on Thursday that it decided
to fine Admassive Group SA, ATON-HT SA,
Genesis Energy SA, AIR Market SA, Nemex SA
15,000 zlotys ($4,100) each and ask them to sign an
agreement with an authorized advisor for at least 1 year
* The WSE fined Taxus Fund SA 10,000 zlotys for not
publishing its FY 2013 financial statements within allocated
timeframe
* The WSE reprimanded Nicolas Games SA, BDF SA
, Playmakers SA, Progres Investment SA
and Telestrada SA for not publishing their
2014 Q3 results within allocated timeframe
Text source: bit.ly/1FyX4S6
($1 = 3.6259 zlotys)
(Gdynia Newsroom)