VIENNA, Sept 15 The co-head of the Vienna Stock
Exchange cited stumbling blocks to a potential merger with the
Warsaw Stock Exchange in a newspaper interview
published on Monday as cooperation talks drag on.
The state-controlled Polish bourse, the biggest stock market
in central Europe, wants to combine with Vienna bourse operator
CEE Stock Exchange Group to strengthen its position against
Frankfurt and London.
Besides the Vienna bourse, CEESEG owns smaller exchanges in
Prague, Budapest, and Ljubljana.
"The Polish market has changed significantly during our
talks. This of course has to be considered in any cooperation
deal," Michael Buhl told the WirtschaftsBlatt paper.
"But we are happy to hold more talks and see what our Polish
colleagues offer," he added.
The report cited changes in the Polish pension system that
have curbed investments by private pension funds.
Buhl also stressed the importance of where the merged
exchange would be headquartered. "A listing on the home bourse
is enormously important for our local companies, so we will look
at this aspect very closely in possible cooperation with the
Warsaw exchange," Buhl said.
The Warsaw exchange aimed to present its stance on a tie-up
with Vienna within weeks, newly appointed Chief Executive
Officer Pawel Tamborski had said in July.
WirtschaftsBlatt quoted a Warsaw exchange spokesman as
saying its main owner expected a decision at the end of the
month.
(Reporting by Michael Shields, editing by Louise Heavens and
Susan Thomas)