NEW YORK May 18 The Warsaw Stock Exchange has been cleared by U.S. regulators to make futures contracts based on an index of Poland's top public companies available to U.S. investors and high-speed trading firms, an exchange executive said on Monday.

The move could attract more automated trading firms that use arbitrage strategies to profit from fleeting disparities between the prices of the futures contracts and those of the underlying securities, said Grzegorz Zawada, vice president of WSE's management board.

Futures contracts based on the WIG20, an index of the 20 largest companies on the WSE, have been offered by the exchange since 1998. However, the certification by the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission means the contracts will now be available to U.S. investors.

The WSE has been focused on getting more companies listed, attracting a larger number of international investors and raising stock trading turnover since shelving plans last September to merge with the operator of Vienna's bourse.

The exchange has upgraded its technology in recent years. In late 2013, the WSE opened facilities for automated and high-frequency trading firms to co-locate their servers next to its servers that match buy and sell orders, allowing for faster trading. However, no brokers or trading firms have so far taken up that service, Zawada said in an interview in New York.

Around the same time, the WSE began offering discounts to firms that trade high volumes of stocks on the exchange. Only one firm had applied for the discount until a few months ago, but now four global firms are on board and another two are close to signing on, Zawada added.

The arbitrage opportunities opened to U.S. investors by the WIG20 futures contracts might make speed more of a factor in the Polish market, which could make offerings such as co-location facilities more attractive.

"Once we reach a critical mass, somebody will be the first mover and I think it will change the whole co-location thing," Zawada said.

About 50 percent of daily turnover on the WSE comes from international trading firms. The exchange has 55 member firms, including Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and HSBC Holdings Plc, he added. (Reporting by John McCrank. Editing by Andre Grenon)