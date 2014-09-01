BRIEF-Moscow Exchange to delist Razgulay Group
* Says to delist Razgulay Group as of May 12 Source text: http://bit.ly/2qepFqn
Sept 1Graal :
* Said on Saturday H1 revenue 409.3 million zlotys vs 319.3 million zlotys year ago
* Said H1 operating profit 13.3 million zlotys vs 16 million zlotys year ago
* Said H1 net profit 8.4 million zlotys vs 7.9 million zlotys year ago
* Says to delist UTinet as of May 12 due to bankruptcy Source text: http://bit.ly/2qepFqn