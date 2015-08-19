* Investors include Coatue, Didi Kuaidi and China sovereign
wealth fund
* GrabTaxi has raised about $700 mln so far
* To use funds to grow existing services, invest in
technology
(Adds context on competitors, details on fundraising)
SINGAPORE, Aug 19 Taxi-booking app GrabTaxi
Holdings Pte Ltd said it raised over $350 million from investors
including sovereign wealth fund China Investment Corporation, in
the Southeast Asian company's largest ever fundraising round.
Other investors include hedge fund Coatue Management LLC and
China's mobile car-ride hailing company Didi Kuaidi, GrabTaxi
said in a statement, adding that it would use the funds to
expand its private vehicle hire and motorbike booking services
and invest in technology.
Singapore-headquartered GrabTaxi competes with the likes of
Uber Technologies Inc and Rocket Internet's
Easy Taxi in the city-state and some of the other Southeast
Asian markets in which it operates.
The company, which counts Japanese telecoms firm SoftBank
Corp and a unit of Singapore state investor Temasek
Holdings as shareholders, has now raised about $700
million since it was launched in 2012.
It was unclear, however, how much the latest fundraising
valued the company.
The use of taxi-hailing apps is growing in Southeast Asia,
especially Singapore, one of the most expensive places in the
world to own a private car. Heavy traffic in cities such as
Manila and Jakarta also makes finding taxis tough, benefiting
these apps.
(Reporting By Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)