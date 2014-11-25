LONDON Nov 25 Cesc Fabregas and Thierry Henry
are two big name soccer stars backing Grabyo, a video clips
sharing technology company, which said on Tuesday it raised $2
million as part of a plan to grow its distribution of exclusive
video on social media.
Founded last year, London-based Grabyo lets broadcasters
edit and share clips of sports and other events on Twitter and
Facebook in real time, driving fan interest on social media, and
generating revenue from adverts added to the footage.
Mobile video advertising is the fastest growing digital ad
format in Britain, according to a recent report, and Grabyo
already counts British broadcasters Sky, which shows
Premier League soccer, and ITV, which shows Champions
League soccer, as customers.
Grabyo named Fabregas and Henry, as well as soccer player
Robin van Persie and U.S. basketball star Tony Parker, as
"investors and global ambassadors", although Grabyo Chief
Executive Gareth Capon declined to say which of them had
actually invested or how much.
"A significant majority of that investment came from the
sports stars," Capon said in an interview on Tuesday.
The new funds would be used to expand across Europe and the
United States, Capon said, adding that revenue was growing at
about 15 percent a month.
"The speed is important, how fast it is. How simple and easy
it is to use - it's all cloud-based so you can access it through
a laptop and wifi, rather than being in some big edit suite,"
Capon said.
Mobile video advertising was worth 64 million pounds ($101
million) in Britain in the first six months of 2014, up 196
percent compared with the year earlier period, according to a
PwC report published in October.
Grabyo, which is majority owned by its entrepreneur founder
Will Neale, did not say what stake in the company the $2 million
funding round equated to.
(1 US dollar = 0.6362 British pound)