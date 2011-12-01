HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Dec 1 China's second-
and third-largest contract chipmakers Shanghai Hua Hong NEC and
Grace Semiconductor, with combined key assets worth about $1
billion, have agreed to merge in a sector that is in need of a
consolidation and technology upgrades, sources said on Thursday.
"The deal is about to close and will probably happen
year-end," said a source close to the matter, who declined to be
identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.
China's homegrown chip firms, including Semiconductor
Manufacturing International Corp , Grace and
Hua Hong have lagged leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Co Ltd , United Microelectronics Corp
and Global Foundries in technology and sales.
Hua Hong NEC Electronics Co Ltd, set up in 1997 and whose
shareholders include state-backed Hua Hong Group and Japan's NEC
Corp, owns two eight-inch fabs with a capacity of
60,000 wafers per month.
Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp began operations in
2003 and was started by Winston Wong, son of late Taiwan plastic
tycoon Wang Yung-ching, and Jiang Mianheng, son of former
Chinese president Jiang Zemin.
Grace, whose investors include Hong Kong tycoon Li
Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd and Cheung Kong
(Holdings) Ltd, has an eight-inch fab with a capacity
of 40,000 wafers per month.
Both chip companies have jointly invested in a 12-inch
semiconductor project that has a capacity of about 10,000 wafers
per month.
Industry sources said the key assets of both companies were
worth about $1 billion.
Grace and Hua Hong NEC declined to comment.
(Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and David Lin; Editing by Charlie
Zhu)