HONG KONG/SHANGHAI Dec 1 China's second- and third-largest contract chipmakers Shanghai Hua Hong NEC and Grace Semiconductor, with combined key assets worth about $1 billion, have agreed to merge in a sector that is in need of a consolidation and technology upgrades, sources said on Thursday.

"The deal is about to close and will probably happen year-end," said a source close to the matter, who declined to be identified as he was not authorised to speak to the media.

China's homegrown chip firms, including Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corp , Grace and Hua Hong have lagged leaders Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd , United Microelectronics Corp and Global Foundries in technology and sales.

Hua Hong NEC Electronics Co Ltd, set up in 1997 and whose shareholders include state-backed Hua Hong Group and Japan's NEC Corp, owns two eight-inch fabs with a capacity of 60,000 wafers per month.

Grace Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp began operations in 2003 and was started by Winston Wong, son of late Taiwan plastic tycoon Wang Yung-ching, and Jiang Mianheng, son of former Chinese president Jiang Zemin.

Grace, whose investors include Hong Kong tycoon Li Ka-shing's Hutchison Whampoa Ltd and Cheung Kong (Holdings) Ltd, has an eight-inch fab with a capacity of 40,000 wafers per month.

Both chip companies have jointly invested in a 12-inch semiconductor project that has a capacity of about 10,000 wafers per month.

Industry sources said the key assets of both companies were worth about $1 billion.

Grace and Hua Hong NEC declined to comment. (Reporting by Lee Chyen Yee and David Lin; Editing by Charlie Zhu)