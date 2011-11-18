* Medicis outbids Galderma for Graceway
* Medicis adds Graceway's skin creams to its portfolio
* Deal must be approved by bankruptcy court
Nov 18 Medicis Pharmaceutical Corp MRX.N
acquired the bankrupt drugmaker Graceway Pharmaceutical LLC for
$455 million in a court-supervised auction, Medicis said on
Friday.
Medicis, of Scottsdale, Arizona, will add Graceway's skin
creams and respiratory drugs to its line-up of products that
include treatments for wrinkles and acne.
Graceway, of Bristol, Tennessee, filed for bankruptcy in
September after a sharp drop-off in sales for its Aldara
product, a topical medicine for the face and scalp to treat a
skin patch condition called actinic keratosis.
Other Graceway products include Zyclara, which also treats
actinic keratosis, and treatments for eczema and genital
warts.
Galderma SA, a joint venture between Switzerland's Nestle
SA NESN.VX and France's L'Oreal SA (OREP.PA), started the
court-supervised auction with an initial bid of $275 million.
The money from the auction will go to paying off Graceway's
debts, which totaled about $872 million as of Sept. 28,
according to court papers.
A hearing will be held on Tuesday in Delaware's bankruptcy
court to approve the sale.
Shares of Medicis were down 0.5 percent at $32.48 in early
trading on the New York Stock Exchange.
The case is In re: Graceway Pharmaceuticals LLC, U.S.
Bankruptcy Court, District of Delaware, No. 11-13036.
(Reporting by Tom Hals in Wilmington, Delaware, editing by
Dave Zimmerman)