Dec 15 Graco Inc's said U.S. antitrust regulators plan to file a complaint the company's proposed $650 million acquisition of Illinois Tool Works Inc's finishing businesses.

Minneapolis-based Graco, a maker of fluid-handling systems and components, said it plans to fight the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in court.

The company has proposed to the FTC that existing U.S. Graco and ITW distributor practices would remain unchanged, with distributors remaining non-exclusive and retaining the ability to distribute products from other manufacturers of their choice.

"We are confident in our position and believe the facts of the case warrant defending this matter in court," CEO Patrick McHale said in a statement.

The deal, announced in April, was initially expected to close in June but has run into quite a bit of trouble. In July, the FTC had asked for additional information from both the companies.

Graco wants to buy the finishing business, with annual revenue of $305 million, from diversified U.S. manufacturer Illinois Tool Works to increase its presence in the international markets.