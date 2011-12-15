Dec 15 Graco Inc's said U.S.
antitrust regulators plan to file a complaint the company's
proposed $650 million acquisition of Illinois Tool Works Inc's
finishing businesses.
Minneapolis-based Graco, a maker of fluid-handling systems
and components, said it plans to fight the U.S. Federal Trade
Commission (FTC) in court.
The company has proposed to the FTC that existing U.S. Graco
and ITW distributor practices would remain unchanged, with
distributors remaining non-exclusive and retaining the ability
to distribute products from other manufacturers of their choice.
"We are confident in our position and believe the facts of
the case warrant defending this matter in court," CEO Patrick
McHale said in a statement.
The deal, announced in April, was initially expected to
close in June but has run into quite a bit of trouble. In July,
the FTC had asked for additional information from both the
companies.
Graco wants to buy the finishing business, with annual
revenue of $305 million, from diversified U.S. manufacturer
Illinois Tool Works to increase its presence in the
international markets.