UPDATE 1-EU sets steel import duties to counter Chinese subsidies
* Hot-rolled steel used for ships, gas containers, pipes (Updates with EU Trade Commissioner, Chinese Commerce Ministry)
HONG KONG May 3 London-based high-end jeweller Graff Diamonds has received approval from the Hong Kong stock exchange for a planned initial public offering of up to $1 billion, two sources with direct knowledge of the plan said on Thursday.
Graff could start drumming up demand from investors for the deal as soon as next week after receiving the approval, though no timetable for the pre-marketing has been set, sources said.
BEIJING, June 9 China's Commerce Ministry said on Friday it "strongly" questioned the legitimacy of the European Union's decision to slap duties of up to 35 percent on imports of hot-rolled steel from China.