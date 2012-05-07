Brazil's Vale signs $2 bln credit line, replacing 2013 agreement
SAO PAULO, June 9 Brazilian mining firm Vale SA said on Friday it had lined up a five-year $2 billion revolving credit facility, replacing a five-year $2 billion line agreed in 2013.
HONG KONG May 7 Goldman Sachs Group Inc expects net income at high-end jeweller Graff Diamonds to rise 31.1 percent a year from 2011 to 2014 driven by an increase in sales and higher profit margins, a research note seen by Thomson Reuters publication IFR on Monday showed.
Profits should reach $264.1 million in 2014 from $117 million in 2011, Goldman analysts estimated in the report dated May 5.
Goldman, which is one of the joint global coordinators of Graff's up to $1 billion Hong Kong initial public offering, forecasts sales to grow 16.2 percent a year over the same period.
London-based Graff started meeting with investors on Monday to gauge demand for its IPO, with a roadshow set to kick off on May 21, sources told Reuters on Sunday.
TORONTO, June 9 Activist investor Carl Icahn reduced his stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc, the world's biggest publicly traded copper miner, to 6.33 percent as of June 6, from 7.2 percent in late November, according to a regulatory filing on Friday.