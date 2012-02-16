HONG KONG Feb 16 London-based high-end jeweller Graff Diamonds filed on Thursday a listing application for its planned initial public offering of about $1 billion in Hong Kong, a source with direct knowledge of the IPO plans told Reuters.

The company, founded by Laurence Graff in 1960, filed the so-called A1 application form with the Hong Kong stock exchange, setting in motion the process that could see the company list in the second quarter. The source was not authorized to speak publicly on the IPO plans.