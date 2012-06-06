DUBLIN, June 6 Irish retailer Atlantic Home
Care, a subsidiary of Grafton Group, has been granted
court protection after the collapse of the country's housing
boom caused its revenue to fall by almost half.
The retailer, which accounts for under 3 percent of the
group's revenue has seen its annual turnover fall from 100
million euros ($125 million) to 56 million euros since 2007,
Grafton said in a statement.
Atlantic on Wednesday filed for examinership, a process akin
to Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the United States and
administration in Britain, and was granted court protection, the
statement said.
The retailer will seek to cut its rent bill during the
examinership and may close some stores in a bid to return to
profitability, it said.