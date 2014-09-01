BRIEF-Gamestop announces new supply of Nintendo switch systems
* GameStop announces new supply of Nintendo switch systems available just in time for the launch of Mario Kart 8 deluxe
DUBLIN, Sept 1 Grafton Group PLC : * Bolt-on acquisition had revenue of £4.8 million in year to 31 December 2013 * Acquisition of direct builders merchants ltd
* GameStop announces new supply of Nintendo switch systems available just in time for the launch of Mario Kart 8 deluxe
OTTAWA, April 26 Canadian retail sales fell more than expected in February, dragged down by lower vehicle purchases and cheaper prices for gasoline at the pump, but the decline did not alter expectations for strong economic growth in the first quarter.