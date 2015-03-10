March 10 Grafton
* FY revenue up 9.6 percent to 2.1 billion pounds,
underlying op profit up 43 percent to 110.1 million pounds
* Underlying group operating profit margin increased to 5.3
percent from 4.1 percent
* 26 percent dividend increase to 10.75 pence reflects
strong improvement in profitability
* Average daily revenue grew by 4.7 percent in Jan, Feb in
UK merchanting market, up 18.1 percent irish merchanting
* Pace of UK growth moderately eased in Q4 but economy
remained firmly on sustained recovery path
* In Ireland, overall outlook is for the recovery to
continue
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Padraic Halpin)