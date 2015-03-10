March 10 Grafton

* FY revenue up 9.6 percent to 2.1 billion pounds, underlying op profit up 43 percent to 110.1 million pounds

* Underlying group operating profit margin increased to 5.3 percent from 4.1 percent

* 26 percent dividend increase to 10.75 pence reflects strong improvement in profitability

* Average daily revenue grew by 4.7 percent in Jan, Feb in UK merchanting market, up 18.1 percent irish merchanting

* Pace of UK growth moderately eased in Q4 but economy remained firmly on sustained recovery path

* In Ireland, overall outlook is for the recovery to continue Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)