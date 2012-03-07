* Operating profit up 13% at 54.7 mln euros vs forecast 53
mln
* Revenue rises 3% to 2.05 bln euros
* Sees 2012 as 'subdued'
DUBLIN, March 7 Irish building and home
improvement supplies group Grafton reported a 13
percent rise in profits on Wednesday and predicted a further
rise in 2012 thanks to cost savings, saying turnover growth was
likely to be "modest".
The group, which competes with Travis Perkins and
Wolseley in the UK market, posted a full-year underlying
operating profit of 54.7 million euros ($71.74 million), up from
48.4 million a year ago, on revenue up 3 percent at 2.05 billion
euros.
Grafton said in January it expected its operating profit to
be at the upper end of a forecast range of between 52 million
euros and 55 million, due to significant cost savings and
favourable weather conditions in November and December, which
benefited sales.
Two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S had forecast
full-year operating profit of 53.5 million euros.
"The group is targeting further operating profit growth for
2012 based on cost savings and modest turnover growth, subject
to market conditions," the company said in a statement on
Wednesday.
"In the UK growth is forecast to remain subdued in the near
term before starting to improve as households' real incomes
gradually recover," it added.
Grafton, which makes nearly three quarters of its turnover
in the UK, said the Irish economy has stabilised but the
immediate outlook was "challenging" due to pressure on
disposable incomes, job concerns and tight credit conditions.
Travis Perkins, Britain's largest distributor of building
materials, forecast solid progress in 2012, after reporting a 37
percent rise in full-year profit that was at the top end of
expectations in February.
Shares in Grafton, which have hovered around the 3-euro mark
in recent years, closed at 3.3 euros on Monday after climbing
back by over a third since the start of the year and valuing the
group at approximately 760 million euros.