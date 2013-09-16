BRIEF-Frontier Group Holdings files for IPO of up to $100 mln
* Frontier Group Holdings Inc files for ipo of up to $100.0 million - sec filing
DUBLIN, Sept 16 Home improvement and building supplies group Grafton said on Monday it will switch its primary listing to the London Stock Exchange next month.
Grafton units will cease trading on the Irish stock exchange on Oct. 15 and will trade solely on the London bourse, reporting its results in sterling. Its decision was prompted by a fall in the number of shares held in Ireland, it said in a statement.
The firm, the third-largest building merchant in Britain, in August launched a review to evaluate a possible move to London.
The Irish index has seen trading nosedive and top names, such as Greencore and CRH, move their primary listings on the back of Ireland's banking crash.
NEW YORK, March 31 Fibria SA, the world's largest eucalyptus pulp producer, is considering selling up to 1 billion reais ($319 million) worth of notes backed by agricultural receivables in Brazilian domestic debt markets, Chief Financial Officer Guilherme Cavalcanti said.
