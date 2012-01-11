DUBLIN Jan 11 The Irish government's recent u-turn on reviewing commercial rents cost building supplies and home improvement group Grafton 19 million euros ($24.3 million), it said on Wednesday after reporting its 2011 operating profit would be at the top end of guidance.

Ireland last month abandoned attempts to cancel commercial leases signed during the heady days of the "Celtic Tiger" economy, which only allowed rent to go up not down, amid legal difficulties leaving Grafton with a "small number of onerous leases".

But Grafton, which makes nearly three quarters of its turnover in the UK, said it expected 2011 operating profit to be at the upper end of a guidance range between 52 million euros and 55 million, due to significant cost savings and favourable weather conditions in November and December, which benefited sales.

"Trading conditions in the group's markets were difficult during 2011 but there was a firmer tone to turnover in the final two months of the year," Grafton said in a statement.

In 2010, Grafton reported operating profit of 50.6 million euros.

Overall, group turnover rose 2.5 percent in 2011 to around 2.05 billion euros, with average like-for-like turnover in the UK up around 4.5 percent for the year, compared with an increase of 4 percent in the 10 months through October 2011.

In Ireland, prolonged austerity measures and high levels of personal indebtedness continued to weigh, with Irish retail turnover down 4.7 percent in 2011. In the 10 months through October, the decline had been nearly 6 percent.