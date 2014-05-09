BRIEF-Fujian Nuoqi Co says entered into Loan agreement with Daye Trust Company Limited
* Loan agreement entered into between co and Daye Trust Company Limited in which company was granted a loan facility of up to RMB80mln
DUBLIN May 9 Grafton Group PLC : * Group revenue for the four months to 30 April 2014 increased by 13.5 percent
to £654 million * As expected, profitability for the period to the end of April was
significantly ahead of last year
* Chen Quanyi has tendered his resignation as an executive director