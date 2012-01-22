Jan 22 Algeria's soft and durum wheat imports rose 41.5 percent to a record 7.42 million tonnes in 2011, customs data showed on Sunday, as the country boosts stocks.

The data showed energy exports earned the OPEC member nation $71.24 billion last, a 28.3 percent rise from $55.52 in the previous year.

As a result, the country's trade surplus increased 62.5 percent to $26.9 billion from $17.6 billion, despite a rise in imports.

The volume of Soft wheat imports was up 39.23 percent to 5.55 million tonnes from 3.98 million tonnes, durum wheat purchases rose 48 percent to 1.85 million tonnes from 1.24 million tonnes.

France led Algeria's suppliers of soft and durum wheat with 4.53 million and 1.096 million tonnes respectively.

The value of Algeria's total imports rose 14.8 percent to $46.45 billion, while exports valued $73.40 billion, a 28.6 percent rise from $57.05 billion in 2010.

The value of oil and gas sales abroad accounted for 97 percent of total exports. (Reporting By Hamid Ould Ahmed; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)