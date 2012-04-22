ALGIERS, April 22 Algeria's wheat imports in the first quarter of this year were down 12.7 percent on the same period in 2011, customs data showed, after an easing off in social unrest and a more promising domestic harvest softened demand.

The data, obtained by Reuters, showed Algeria imported 1.44 million tonnes of grain in Jan-March this year, against 1.65 million tonnes in the first quarter of 2011. (Reporting by Christian Lowe; Editing by Michael Roddy)