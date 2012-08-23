* Russia cuts grain crop forecast to 75 mln tonnes
* Lower yields in Siberia, Urals will damage harvest
* Rain comes too late to save Ukrainian, Kazakh crops
By Polina Devitt and Pavel Polityuk
MOSCOW/KIEV, Aug 23 Falling yields are painting
an even bleaker outcome than anticipated for Russia's wheat
crop, while longed-for rainfall in Ukraine and Kazakhstan won't
rescue drought-hit harvests across the Black Sea area,
forecasters and analysts said on Thursday.
Declining yields in Siberia and the Urals region prompted
Moscow-based analyst group SovEcon to cut its Russian wheat crop
forecast to 39 million tonnes from 39-41 million tonnes.
"With a sharp decline in the contributions from Siberia and
the Urals, estimates for the Russian wheat harvest are falling
significantly - lower, perhaps, than even the most conservative
market expectations," SovEcon said in a note.
Wheat yields in Siberia and the Urals have fallen below 1
tonne per hectare. Citing ministry data, SovEcon pinpointed
yields in Chelyabinsk region at 0.6 tonnes per hectare and in
Omsk region at 0.8 tonnes per hectare.
Parts of Siberia are expecting cold night-time temperatures
over the next few days, as low as minus 2 degrees Celsius (28.4
degrees Fahrenheit), the Federal Hydrometeorological Centre said
on its website in a weather forecast for Aug. 23-25.
It said the possibility of wildfires remained very high in
the Novosibirsk and Altai regions, despite forecast rain.
Russian Agriculture Minister Nikolai Fyodorov forecast the
country's grain crop this year at the lower end of its previous
range of between 75 million and 80 million tonnes, saying trends
in the weather were "not very favourable."
The minister did not give a new forecast for the wheat crop.
Russia had harvested about 50 million tonnes of grains as of
Aug. 23, data published on the ministry's website, www.mcx.ru,
showed.
Sharply reduced crop forecasts from Russia - which harvested
94 million tonnes of grain last year, including 56.2 million
tonnes of wheat - have given rise to concerns the country might
once again ban exports, helping drive global prices higher.
Benchmark global corn and soybean prices hit record highs
this summer in a fierce rally, sweeping wheat up with them, as
the worst U.S. drought in 56 years ravaged crops.
Russia banned grain exports for almost a year after a severe
drought two years ago, the catalyst for a surge in grain prices
and related political instability in the import-dependent Middle
East and North Africa regions.
Fyodorov, who last week ruled out such a ban, reiterated his
position in an interview with state TV channel Rossiya 24.
"We are categorically against any measures which would
destroy the market," he said. "We need to make very cautious
moves."
RAINFALL TOO LATE
Drought during the winter sowing campaign and severe frosts
in January and February hit winter grain yields in Ukraine,
which fell to an average of 2.60 tonnes per hectare in 2012 from
3.06 tonnes per hectare last year.
Ukraine, targeting a 2012 grain crop of 45 million tonnes,
has harvested its early grains, mostly wheat and barley.
Its wheat harvest fell to 16.3 million tonnes from 22.3
million tonnes in 2011, while the barley harvest fell to 7.2
million tonnes this year from 9.1 million tonnes.
Hot weather in July could also have damaged output of late
grains, analysts said, with recent rainfall and a drop in
temperature unlikely to improve crop conditions significantly.
"Following the extraordinarily hot and dry weather, the air
temperature dropped by 7 to 10 degrees and rain fell
everywhere," UkrAgroConsult consultancy said in a report.
It said most late crops in southern Ukraine were in poor
condition, except those plantings under irrigation.
"In many areas, maize, soybean and sunflower crops are
drought-stressed, have ripened prematurely and formed low
yields. Part of them was even lost," the consultancy said.
Weather forecasters say hot weather is likely to return to
most Ukrainian regions in the next few days, with temperatures
reaching 30-32 degrees Celsius in eastern and southern regions.
Ukraine cut its maize output forecast to 20 million tonnes
from an earlier 25 million tonnes due to drought. Last year, the
country's maize harvest was 22.7 million tonnes.
Forecasters expect rain in Astana and the grain belt north
of Kazakhstan's capital in the next few days. The Agriculture
Ministry forecasts a 2012 grain crop of 13 million tonnes, less
than half of last year's post-Soviet record 27 million tonnes.
The ministry said that Kazakhstan had harvested grain from
4.29 million hectares, or nearly 28 percent of the sown area, as
of Aug. 22. The country had threshed 3.1 million tonnes, with
yields so far averaging only 0.73 tonnes per hectare.
Despite the lower crop, Kazakhstan expects carryover stocks
from last year's record crop to permit exports of between 10
million and 12 million tonnes in the current marketing year,
only slightly below the 12.1 million tonnes shipped in 2011/12.
