March 8 Snapshot of the global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources.

CORN SALE: A group of Israeli private buyers has purchased about 50,000 tonnes of corn in a tender for 70,000 tonnes which closed on Thursday, European traders said on Friday.

BARLEY, CORN SALE: A private buyer in the United Arab Emirates has purchased 20,000 tonnes of feed barley of Australian origin and 20,000 tonnes of corn from South America in a tender for the same volume which closed this week, European traders said.

WHEAT SALE: Indonesia bought 25,000 tonnes of Australian wheat for May shipment as global prices continued to slide this week, with improving weather across the U.S. grain belt and other producing regions boosting supply prospects.

RICE, FLOUR SALE: The Indian Ocean state of Maldives has issued two international tenders to purchase 6,000 tonnes of parboiled rice and 6,000 tonnes of wheat flour, European traders said. Deadline for both tenders is Mar. 19.

SOYOIL TENDER: Indian state trading company STC has issued an international tender to purchase 5,000 tonnes of soyoil to be sourced from the United States or South America, traders said. Tender deadline is Mar. 22.

WHEAT EXPORT TENDER: Indian state-run trading company PEC has issued two new international tenders to sell and export 145,000 tonnes of Indian milling wheat, European traders said.

PENDING TENDERS

WHEAT TENDER: A flour mill in Oman tendered to buy 20,000 tonnes of optional-origin milling wheat for April shipment, European traders said.

RICE TENDER: South Korea is seeking a combined 64,682 tonnes of non-glutinous rice for arrival between June and July via tenders, the state-run Korea Argo-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website. Registration for the tenders will close on March 11 and electronic bids will be held on March 12, the agency said.

SOYBEAN TENDER: South Korea is seeking 10,000 tonnes of non-genetically modified (non-GM) yellow soybeans for arrival by July 30 via a tender, the Korea Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said. Registration for the tender will close on March 12 and electronic bids will be held on March 13, the agency said.

TOP STORIES:The U.S. Agriculture Department delivered few big surprises in its monthly US and world grain report, keeping U.S. corn and soybean supplies tight but raising world soybean and wheat stockpiles from a month ago.

* Grains behemoth Argentina is pushing farmers to produce more wheat by threatening to crack down on the fast-expanding barley sector, which growers are using as a hedge against export curbs, sources with direct knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

* India's latest offer of more wheat for export is priced below government costs to source and handle the grain, but is still too steep for international buyers, leaving the possibility of extra sales to local bulk buyers.

* China, the world's biggest soy buyer, imported 24.3 percent less of the oilseed in February on year due to low seasonal demand and holidays. March imports are also expected to be lower on year, a trend that may push up domestic prices of products.