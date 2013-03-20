March 20 Snapshot of the global export markets for grains,
oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources.
WHEAT SALE: Algeria's state grains agency OAIC has bought 350,000 tonnes of
optional-origin milling wheat in a tender at around $330 a tonne, cost and
freight included, European traders said on Wednesday.
WHEAT SALE: A Libya state grain buying agency in Benghazi has purchased
50,000 tonnes of wheat thought to be of Hungarian origin in an international
tender to purchase around 30,000 tonnes which closed last week, European traders
said on Wednesday.
WHEAT SALE: A flour mill in Oman has purchased about 10,000 tonnes of
Indian-origin milling wheat in a private tender for 20,000 tonnes which closed
last week, European traders said on Wednesday.
CORN SALE: Taiwan's MFIG corn purchasing group has purchased 60,000 tonnes
of corn to be sourced from Argentina in a snap tender, European traders said on
Wednesday.
RICE SALE: South Korea bought 17,000 tonnes of India origin rice for July
arrival via tenders that closed on March 11, while rejecting other bids mainly
due to high prices, a source from the state-run Korea Argo-Fisheries & Food
Trade Corp said.
WHEAT EXPORT TENDER: India's state-run State Trading Corp received
the highest bid at $306 per tonne from global trader Toepfer in its latest wheat
export tender, trade sources said on Wednesday.
WHEAT EXPORT TENDER: India's PEC Ltd received the highest bid at $307 per
tonne from Switzerland-based trader Glencore for its 150,000 tonnes wheat
export tender, trade sources said on Wednesday.
PENDING TENDERS
CORN, SOYBEAN TENDER: The Taiwan Sugar Corp. has issued an international
tender to buy 23,000 tonnes of U.S.-origin corn and 12,000 tonnes of U.S.-origin
soybeans, European traders said. Offer deadline is March 21.
SOYOIL TENDER: Indian state trading company STC has issued an international
tender to purchase 5,000 tonnes of soyoil to be sourced from the United States
or South America, traders said. Tender deadline is Mar. 22.
WHEAT TENDER: Iraq issued a tender to buy a minimum of 50,000 tonnes of
wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, Russia, Romania, Kazakhstan,
Ukraine and Germany, a statement from the trade ministry said. The tender is
open until March 24 and offers must be valid until March 28, the statement said.
WHEAT, BARLEY TENDER: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued two
international tenders to purchase 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat and 100,000
tonnes of feed barley, European traders said. Tender offer deadline for the
wheat is Mar. 27. Tender deadline for the barley is Mar. 26.
WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued an international
tender to import 50,000 of wheat to boost reserves, a procurement official said.
The deadline to submit offers is March 25, with validity up to April 7, and the
wheat is to be shipped in 40 days of signing the contract.
RICE TENDER: Iraq issued a new tender on Thursday to buy at least 30,000
tonnes of rice with origins from the United States, Uruguay, Thailand and
Argentina, the Iraqi trade ministry said in a statement. The closing date for
the tender is March 31, and offers must be valid until April 4.
WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh's state grains buyer reissued an international
tender to import 50,000 of wheat as the lowest bidder the first time round
failed to meet its conditions, a procurement official said. The deadline to
submit offers is April 2, with validity up to April 11, and the wheat is to be
shipped within 40 days of signing the contract.
TOP STORIES: France risks a fall in its wheat exports to Egypt as it relies
on sales to the state buyer, whose role may shrink in an overhaul of the
country's costly food subsidy system, French export representatives said.
* Chinese threats to renege on up to 2 million tonnes of Brazilian soybeans
due to logistical delays have lowered port premiums and slowed producers' sales
of the commodity here, but many suspect actual cancellations will be much less.
* India is in talks with Egypt to export wheat, India's trade minister,
Anand Sharma, said on Wednesday.
* Ukraine's Agriculture Ministry will raise the cap on wheat exports in the
July 2012 to June 2013 season to 7.0 million tonnes from 6.5 million tonnes,
minister Mykola Prysyazhnyuk said on Wednesday.
* Ukrainian private companies are considering an increase in their food
exports to Iran despite payment problems caused by international sanctions
against Tehran, Ukraine's agriculture minister said.