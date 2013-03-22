March 22 Snapshot of the global export markets for grains,
oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources.
CORN, BARLEY TENDER: A private buyer in the United Arab Emirates has issued
an international tender to purchase 20,000 tonnes corn and 20,000 tonnes of feed
barley, European traders said. The tender deadline was Thursday and offers are
currently being considered, traders said.
FAILED FEED WHEAT TENDER: The Korea Feed Association (KFA) has rejected all
offers and made no purchase of 55,000 tonnes of feed wheat it had sought from
international trading houses on Friday, European traders said.
RICE TENDER: South Korea is seeking a combined 109,082 tonnes of
non-glutinous rice for arrival between July and August via tenders, the
state-run Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website. Tender
registration is on April 2 and April 8.
WHEAT EXPORT TENDER: Indian state-run trading company PEC has issued two new
international tenders to sell and export a total 160,000 tonnes of Indian
milling wheat, European traders said on Friday.
PENDING TENDERS
SOYOIL TENDER: Indian state trading company STC has issued an international
tender to purchase 5,000 tonnes of soyoil to be sourced from the United States
or South America, traders said. Tender deadline is Mar. 22.
WHEAT TENDER: Iraq issued a tender to buy a minimum of 50,000 tonnes of
wheat from the United States, Canada, Australia, Russia, Romania, Kazakhstan,
Ukraine and Germany, a statement from the trade ministry said. The tender is
open until March 24 and offers must be valid until March 28, the statement said.
WHEAT, BARLEY TENDER: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued two
international tenders to purchase 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat and 100,000
tonnes of feed barley, European traders said. Tender offer deadline for the
wheat is Mar. 27. Tender deadline for the barley is Mar. 26.
WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued an international
tender to import 50,000 of wheat to boost reserves, a procurement official said.
The deadline to submit offers is March 25, with validity up to April 7, and the
wheat is to be shipped in 40 days of signing the contract.
RICE TENDER: Iraq issued a new tender on Thursday to buy at least 30,000
tonnes of rice with origins from the United States, Uruguay, Thailand and
Argentina, the Iraqi trade ministry said in a statement. The closing date for
the tender is March 31, and offers must be valid until April 4.
WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh's state grains buyer reissued an international
tender to import 50,000 of wheat as the lowest bidder the first time round
failed to meet its conditions, a procurement official said. The deadline to
submit offers is April 2, with validity up to April 11, and the wheat is to be
shipped within 40 days of signing the contract.
DURUM TENDER: Morocco's state grains agency ONICL has issued a tender to
import 160,000 tonnes of U.S. durum wheat under a preferential tariff quota, the
agency said on a statement. The result of the tender will be decided on April 3.
TOP STORIES: Brazil's revenue service said on Friday the government had no
plans to shift taxes to favor exports of soy meal and oil over exports of beans,
as a newspaper had reported, but said it could scrap taxes on domestic soy,
coffee and sugar production.
* Monsanto Co hopes to roll out a new bioengineered, worm-resistant
soybean seed for planting in Brazil next season, the firm's local president
said, but a successful launch is tied to approval from top-buyer China.
* As the U.S. government prepares for years of austerity, a bipartisan group
of senators is aiming to give the agency that maintains ports and waterways
extraordinary protection from budget cuts.
* Ukraine is likely to raise its grain exports by about 26 percent to 27
million tonnes in the July 2013-June 2014 season due to the expected record crop
of more than 53 million tonnes, an analyst at UkrAgroConsult consultancy said on
Friday.
* Thai rice exporters, who have seen volumes slump in the past 18 months
because of a government intervention scheme, could shift some of their
activities to Myanmar, which is working to revive its rice sector under an
outward-looking government.
* China has agreed to allow imports of Australian canola under specific
conditions, an Australian industry group said on Friday, overturning a
three-year ban.