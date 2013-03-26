March 26 Snapshot of the global export markets for grains, oilseeds and edible oils as reported by government and private sources.

CORN, FEED WHEAT TENDER: South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed Inc. (NOFI) has issued an international tender to purchase 70,000 tonnes of corn and up to 55,000 tonnes of feed wheat, European traders said. Tender deadline is March 27.

WHEAT TENDER: South Korea's Daehan Flour Mills Co Ltd is seeking 33,000 tonnes of Australian milling wheat for June shipment via a tender on Wednesday, traders said. The tender will close at 2 p.m. (0500 GMT) on Wednesday and the product should arrive at the port of Incheon, they said.

FAILED BARLEY TENDER: Jordan's state grain buyer has rejected all offers and made no purchase in an international tender for 100,000 tonnes of feed barley which closed on Tuesday, European traders said.

WHEAT EXPORT TENDER: India's state-run MMTC Ltd received the highest bid at $304 per tonne from global trader Noble Grain in its latest wheat export tender, trade sources said on Tuesday.

PENDING TENDERS

SOYOIL TENDER: Indian state trading company STC has issued an international tender to purchase 5,000 tonnes of soyoil to be sourced from the United States or South America, traders said. Tender deadline is Mar. 22.

WHEAT, BARLEY TENDER: Jordan's state grains buyer has issued two international tenders to purchase 100,000 tonnes of milling wheat and 100,000 tonnes of feed barley, European traders said. Tender offer deadline for the wheat is Mar. 27. Tender deadline for the barley is Mar. 26.

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to import 50,000 of wheat to boost reserves, a procurement official said. The deadline to submit offers is March 25, with validity up to April 7, and the wheat is to be shipped in 40 days of signing the contract.

RICE TENDER: Iraq issued a new tender on Thursday to buy at least 30,000 tonnes of rice with origins from the United States, Uruguay, Thailand and Argentina, the Iraqi trade ministry said in a statement. The closing date for the tender is March 31, and offers must be valid until April 4.

SOYOIL, SUNOIL TENDER: Egyptian commodity purchasing enterprise Meditrade has issued an international tender to purchase up to 12,000 tonnes of soyoil and 12,000 tonnes of sunflower oil, European traders said. Tender deadline is April 2.

WHEAT TENDER: Bangladesh's state grains buyer reissued an international tender to import 50,000 of wheat as the lowest bidder the first time round failed to meet its conditions, a procurement official said. The deadline to submit offers is April 2, with validity up to April 11, and the wheat is to be shipped within 40 days of signing the contract.

RICE TENDER: South Korea is seeking a combined 109,082 tonnes of non-glutinous rice for arrival between July and August via tenders, the state-run Agro-Fisheries & Food Trade Corp said on its website. Tender registration is on April 2 and April 8.

DURUM TENDER: Morocco's state grains agency ONICL has issued a tender to import 160,000 tonnes of U.S. durum wheat under a preferential tariff quota, the agency said on a statement. The result of the tender will be decided on April 3.

TOP STORIES: The first shipment of Argentine corn to the United States this year is on its way with more to follow, marking an increase in orders from the South American country to the world's top corn producer as it recovers from drought, traders said on Tuesday.

* Top wheat buyer Egypt expects U.S. and European exporters to provide "easy terms" as it seeks to replenish falling stocks, the Financial Times quoted Minister of Supply Bassem Ouda as saying on Tuesday.

* BRICS members China and Brazil agreed on Tuesday a swap line allowing them to trade the equivalent of up to $30 billion per year in their own currencies, moving to take almost half of their trade exchanges out of the U.S. dollar zone.