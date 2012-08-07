* Traders learn from 2008 rally, have financial cushion

LONDON, Aug 7 Big daily moves in grain prices over the past two months are likely to become even sharper as traders reduce risk by holding positions for shorter periods, creating a vicious cycle that increases their need for working capital and for credit.

Stung by the 2008 food crisis, the major trade houses went into the storming rally, which started in June, with generous credit buffers in place.

"If grain prices stay high, then the companies are likely to try and maintain their cushion, and the opportunities are there for any bank that wants to make some of its balance sheet available," said London-based Simon Tyler, head of trade finance at China Construction Bank.

Corn and wheat prices have risen about 50 percent in the past six weeks and soybeans by around 20 percent, sparked by the worst U.S. dry spell in 56 years. With no relief in sight, buyers have started returning to the market, which could prolong the rally.

Traders have had to cope with higher volatility, including days when corn futures hit their 40 cent trading limit on several occasions in July and soybeans hit their 70 cent limit at least once.

The increased volatility has led exchanges to raise margin requirements - the money a trader needs to put up when taking a position in the futures market.

According to exchange CME Group Inc, the margin when a position on the Chicago Board Of Trade's soybean futures is initiated was $5,063 by the close of business in Monday, Aug. 6, compared with $4,500 on June 27.

To cover the higher margin requirements and prices, traders need more credit. But increased regulation and the banking crisis have eroded the ability of European banks in particular to meet that additional demand.

"Reduced financing by big banks, a direct result of regulations bankers now face, makes it hard to take positions and trade," said a European grain trader.

"Futures and options trading volumes may not be as reduced as one might expect, but CME (Chicago Mercantile Exchange) will need to raise margins to cover lots of risk, and that may limit the ability of traders to hold overnight or longer-term positions."

Traders and bankers said trading was increasingly being done on a hand-to-mouth basis, instead of taking a long-term view, as trade houses have reduced forward books to manage counterparty risk.

But such defensive moves could exacerbate price volatility, pushing up margin requirements further. This cycle could continue as long as players have the funding to stay in the game, putting pressure on smaller players with less access to financing.

RISKY BUSINESS

"I think most participants learned from 2008 and went in well prepared for the unexpected, with more than ample lines to manage their liquidity risk and to manage their margin call financing," said Karel Valken, head of trade and commodity finance at agricultural specialist Rabobank.

"There's not a golden rule, but for a lot of companies it was 50 percent of lines of credit utilised. The big companies tend to have more headroom than the smaller merchants."

"Some of the small and mid-size players are now looking more actively to increase lines," Valken added.

Historical leaders in commodities finance including BNP Paribas and Credit Agricole are retrenching from the financing of commodity transactions due to a lack of dollar financing and to capital requirements under stringent new rules known as Basel III.

The regulations - to be phased in from next year - require higher levels of capital and reserves at banks, which will make commodities lending more expensive.

But Asian banks have stepped up to increase commodity financing and have been steadily building their international presence. They are expected to fill at least part of the gap.

"There's definitely been a shift more towards Asian banks because there is increased appetite in the Asian markets for commodity financing, and also to the U.S. market simply because a lot of the European banks are facing difficulties especially in U.S. funding," said Rabobank's Valken.

China Construction Bank is one such entity, building up its activities in agriculture and metals in particular, after opening offices in London and New York in 2009.

"The Asian banks, especially the Chinese banks, are relatively new to the international markets and are expanding cautiously. They also want to start with the players that have big operations or dealings with China or Asia," said China Construction Bank's Tyler.

Traders said smaller merchants, with little access to banks, have increasingly had to turn to larger houses for financing.

The big trader delivers the bulk of a grain deal to a bonded warehouse and releases it piecemeal to the small merchant, who pays in instalments. Traders said this financing option is expensive. (editing by Veronica Brown and Jane Baird)