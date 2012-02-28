Following are selected highlights from a report issued by a U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in India:

"India expects a fifth record wheat crop in a row, 87.5 million tonnes, on higher planted area and optimal growing conditions in major growing areas to date. MY 2012/13 wheat exports are forecast at 1.5 million tonnes. MY 2012/13 rice production is forecast at 100 million tonnes, marginally lower than the year prior record production. India is unlikely to impose export controls on rice in the near future; MY 2011/12 rice exports are likely to reach 6.5 million tonnes including 2.7 million tonnes of Basmati.

MY 2012/13 coarse grain production is forecast higher at 42.9 million tonnes on expected higher acreage under corn and sorghum. Indian MY 2012/13 corn exports will fall to 2.2 million tonnes on expected strong domestic demand, versus corn exports in current MY 2011/12 estimated at 2.4 million tonnes. MY 2012/13 pulse production is forecast lower at 17.3 million tonnes compared to the MY 2011/12 record production of 18.2 million tonnes on lower acreage.

Pulse imports in MY 2011/12 are estimated to increase to 3 million tonnes. Imports are forecast to remain strong in MY 2012/13 provided international prices remain stable."

Attache reports are not official USDA data.

To see the full report, please go to: r.reuters.com/hec86s

(Washington commodities desk, +1 202 898-8415; washington.commodsenergy.newsroom@news.reuters.com)