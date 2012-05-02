May 2 Following are selected highlights from a report issued by a U.S. Department of Agriculture attache in India:

"The Ministry of Agriculture's third advance estimate has raised India's food grain production for the Indian crop year 2011/12 to a record 252.6 million tonnes on record production of rice and wheat. Post's MY 2012/13 wheat production has been raised to a record 91 million tonnes and MY 2011/12 rice production to a record 103.4 million tonnes. With the government already holding 'burdensome' grain stocks, expected record government wheat and rice procurement in the coming months will lead to serious storage challenges."

Attache reports are not official USDA data.

