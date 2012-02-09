HAMBURG Feb 9 Buyers from Iran purchased about 200,000 tonnes of Brazilian wheat and 200,000 tonnes of German wheat in the past two days, European traders said on Thursday.

The purchases underlined the country's continued import requirement as U.S. and EU trade sanctions disrupt trade, dealers said.

The latest purchases were for nearby shipment, traders said, without giving details on how the wheat would be paid for. (Reporting by Michael Hogan; Editing by Veronica Brown)