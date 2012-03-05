* Talks about big wheat purchases from Russia, India
* Russian banks said arranging some payments
* Some steel, crude oil barters expected
By Michael Hogan
HAMBURG, March 5 Iran's state grains
agency the Government Trading Corporation of Iran (GTC) is in
talks about buying several hundred thousand tonnes of Russian
and Indian wheat, European traders said on Monday.
"I think we could see some large new deals agreed this
week," one trader said. "It is hard to assess the quantities but
hundreds of thousands of tonnes could be involved."
On March 1 the U.S. Agriculture Department revealed that
Iran had made a rare purchase of 120,000 tonnes of U.S. wheat in
an effort to build food stockpiles as the United States and
Europe implement tough new sanctions to contain Tehran's
disputed nuclear programme.
In the last month, Iran has bought or tried to buy nearly 3
million tonnes of wheat on fears the sanctions will disrupt
imports and cause bread shortages.
Iran has asked to import a million tonnes of wheat from
Pakistan in a barter deal and also approached India.
Iran has also bought nearly 2 million tonnes of wheat in
February from Russia, Germany, Canada, Brazil and Australia.
"Russian banks seem to be ready to finance some of the deals
and some payments could be made in roubles or even in the
Indonesian currency," another trader said. "Some talks involve
payment for wheat with steel, there is also talk about crude oil
being bartered."
Traders said that wheat from Kazakhstan could also be
purchased, although the main focus appeared to be on Russia and
India this week.
Several European traders also said they believed Iran may
have bought more U.S. wheat than the 120,000 tonnes announced on
March 1, but details were unclear.
"I think we are going to see announcements that more U.S.
hard red winter has been sold but this appears to have already
traded," another dealer said.
