* Iranian private buyers return to market after 2 years away
* They expect nuclear deal to open international banking
system soon
(Adds detail from paragraph four)
By Michael Hogan
HAMBURG, Nov 25 After a near two-year hiatus,
Iranian private buyers are inquiring about purchasing 300,000
tonnes or more of milling wheat, signalling that a deal on
Tehran's nuclear programme over the weekend is having an effect,
European traders say.
One trader said up to 500,000 tonnes may be being sought by
Iranian private interests.
Trade disruption caused by western sanctions over Iran's
nuclear activities meant Iranian wheat buying has been
concentrated almost entirely in the hands of the state
purchasing agency, the Government Trading Corporation (GTC),
with private buyers absent from international markets.
But the breakthrough deal between world powers and Iran over
the weekend will halt Iran's most sensitive nuclear activity and
suspend sanctions by the United States and the European Union on
several sectors of Iran's economy for an initial six-month
period.
While sanctions have not targeted food or animal feed
shipments, financial measures froze Iranian companies out of
much of the global banking system, which has hindered deals for
food imports.
"Iranian private wheat importers apparently believe the
sanctions deal at the weekend could open the international
banking system to them again pretty rapidly," a trader said.
"I received a large number of inquiries about buying wheat
from private Iranian interests today largely for February/March
(2014) shipment."
Traders said the new private inquiries were separate from an
inquiry to buy about 300,000 tonnes made by the GTC and reported
on Nov. 4.
Unconfirmed market talk was that the GTC has bought an
unknown volume of the Nov. 4 inquiry, although not the full
amount.
"I have not actually seen any purchases by the private
sector yet as the formal administrative process of lifting the
banking sanctions could take several weeks in most countries,"
another trader said.
One European trader said it could be at least a month before
international banking services for Iranian wheat purchases are
normalised.
"In anticipation of money being available I think a lot of
the privates will get into the trade," the trader said. "I'm not
sure how many (trading houses) will be willing to sell without
seeing the liquidity or the funds being made available but I
think it's just a matter of time."
He said it could take time for the private sector to
negotiate trade credit facilities with banks, meaning the
Iranian state may have to continue to carry the main import
burden in the near future.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan, additional reporting by Sarah
McFarlane; Editing by Veronica Brown and Anthony Barker)