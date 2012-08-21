* Iran again makes major wheat purchases
* Still needs imports after sanctions disrupt trade
(Adds detail from paragraph four)
By Sarah McFarlane and Michael Hogan
LONDON/HAMBURG, Aug 21 Iran's state grains
agency GTC has in the past week discreetly purchased around
400,000 tonnes of milling wheat, largely from the European
Union, Baltic Sea and Black Sea regions, European traders said
on Tuesday.
Some traders thought up to 500,000 tonnes could be involved.
Iranian wheat imports are usually handled by the private
sector but the state had to step in and help with purchasing
earlier this year because of the disruption to trade financing
caused by Western sanctions aimed at Iran's disputed nuclear
programme.
Iran has in the past exported wheat but the trade sanctions
were imposed after a bad harvest, forcing the country to quietly
enter global markets and make substantial wheat purchases to
help feed its large population.
Iran's Government Trading Corporation (GTC) continued its
discreet method of contacting traders directly for offers rather
than issuing purchasing tenders, making it difficult to glean
details of total purchases.
Sanctions do not target food shipments, but they make it
difficult for importers to obtain letters of credit or conduct
international transfers of funds through banks.
The wheat was largely for September shipment. EU origins
were thought to include Germany.
"They are buying without tenders almost every week, I think
they're buying a lot of EU wheat," said a European trader. "(It
is) mostly German."
Another European trader said: "Iran still has a large import
requirement following its poor crop this year and the impact of
international sanctions. It is making regular purchases, the
most recent purchases were spread around the EU and Black Sea."
"Some German origin is involved along with some from
Scandinavia and elsewhere in the Black Sea. Payment is difficult
but possible."
Iran is still involved in talks about major barter deals for
wheat with India and Pakistan.
On Aug. 9 Pakistan agreed a price for 1 million tonnes of
wheat it is ready to export to Iran in a barter for Iranian
fertiliser and iron ore. India has said it is
ready to export up to 3 million tonnes of wheat to Iran and is
continuing talks.
However, traders were sceptical that the deals would be
concluded due to Iran's zero tolerance of the grain fungal
disease karnal bunt, present in both Pakistani and Indian wheat.
After buying aggressively in March and April, Iran's
purchases slowed as its local crop was harvested. However, the
GTC has been back in the market in recent weeks, making major
wheat purchases earlier this month.
"These barter deals are talking a long time to settle and in
the meantime I think Iran will purchase more internationally," a
trader said.
(Reporting by Sarah McFarlane and Michael Hogan; Editing by
Anthony Barker)