(Adds detail from paragraph four)
By Michael Hogan and Jonathan Saul
HAMBURG/LONDON, July 10 Iran's major grain
buying campaign is continuing at a brisk pace, with traders
reporting an almost half a million tonne wheat purchase this
week, partly financed by frozen oil revenues in Iran's overseas
bank accounts.
The country's state grains buying agency GTC bought about
450,000 tonnes of milling wheat for August shipment, European
traders said.
This latest purchase, including of Russian and Baltic Sea
origin, comes after Iran bought more than 800,000 tonnes last
month in two weeks, ahead of the country's elections.
Dealers said the wheat buying had partly been made possible
by the use of money in Iran's bank accounts in several countries
which had been frozen by sanctions.
The European Union and the United States imposed sanctions
aimed at discouraging Tehran's nuclear programme. Iran insists
that its atomic programme is for peaceful purposes.
While the sanctions do not target food or animal feed
shipments, financial measures have frozen Iranian companies out
of much of the global banking system, hindering payments.
But frozen bank accounts can now be used to pay for food and
animal feed imports in a change from previous sanctions rules.
"The change is recent but it's a significant change," one
trader said.
Iran's purchases this week comprised some 250,000 tonnes of
Russian wheat at around $295 c&f (cost and freight) and 200,000
tonnes of Baltic Sea region wheat, possibly from Poland, at
around $305 a tonne c&f traders said.
Syria, also facing sanctions, has similarly started using
money in frozen bank accounts to pay for food imports.
Iran, once a wheat exporter, is forecast to need at least 3
million tonnes of imports in the season starting in summer with
grain traders speculating its harvest this year was not as good
as hoped.
"I think Iran may in fact import between 5 to 6 million
tonnes of wheat," another trader said.
Neighbouring Pakistan, also a wheat exporter in the last few
years, has also started wheat imports with market reports that
its harvest is also disappointing.
(Reporting by Michael Hogan and Jonathan Saul; Editing by
Veronica Brown and Pravin Char)