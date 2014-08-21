(Adds detail from paragraph 3)

HAMBURG Aug 21 Iraq's state grains buyer has issued an international tender to buy at least 15,000 tonnes of basmati rice to be sourced from India, European traders said on Thursday.

The closing date for the tender is Sept. 1 and offers must be valid until Sept. 5.

Traders said they believed the new tender may indicate Iraq made no purchase in a previous tender to buy at least 15,000 tonnes of Indian basmati rice which closed on July 21 with offers remaining valid until July 25.

Volumes in Iraq's rice tenders are nominal and the country frequently buys more than it tenders for.

On July 4, Iraq purchased 87,500 tonnes of basmati rice from India after also seeking offers for at least 15,000 tonnes.

On Aug. 15, Iraq rejected offers in a separate international tender to buy at least 30,000 tonnes of rice from the United States, Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil, Vietnam or Thailand, saying prices offered were too high. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by David Evans)