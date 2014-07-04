(Adds prices, detail from paragraph three)

HAMBURG, July 4 Iraq's state grains buyer has purchased a total 87,500 tonnes of basmati rice to be sourced from India in an international tender which closed this week, European traders said on Friday.

The tender had closed on June 29 and offers had to remain valid until Thursday, July 3.

Traders said the purchase comprised 30,000 tonnes of creamy parboiled grade bought at $1,595 a tonne c&f free out (ciffo), 30,000 tonnes of pusa creamy parboiled grade bought at $1,435 a tonne ciffo, 20,000 tonnes of pure 11/21 grade purchased at $1,593 a tonne ciffo and 7,500 tonnes of pure pusa grade bought at $1,440 a tonne ciffo.

Iraq has also issued a separate tender for at least 30,000 tonnes of rice which can be sourced from the United States, Uruguay, Argentina, Brazil, Vietnam and Thailand which closes on July 6.

"India remains one of the world's largest rice exporters but seems to been having trouble with sales to Iran recently and has been looking for more sales to other Middle Eastern markets," one trader said. (Reporting by Michael Hogan, editing by William Hardy)