SEOUL, Jan 31 South Korea's largest feedmaker Nonghyup Feed (NOFI) has bought 118,000 tonnes of yellow corn and 110,000 tonnes of feed wheat for May and June delivery via tenders last Friday, traders said. Details of the purchases are as follows: -- Yellow Corn TONNE SUPPLIER PRICE ARRIVAL 63,000 STX $176.89/BU May 15, 2012 55,000 CHS Inc $322.75 May 25, 2012 Note: Arrival ports include Incheon, Pyongtaek, Kunsan, Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan. --Feed wheat TONNE SUPPLIER PRICE(C&F/T) ARRIVAL 55,000 Glencore $282.00 June 25, 2012 55,000 Glencore $282.00 June 30, 2012 Note: Arrival ports include Incheon, Pyongtaek, Kunsan, Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan. Shipment details of the passed corn tedners are as follows: TONNE ARRIVAL 40,000-70,000 June 15, 2012 55,000 June 30, 2012  ------------- up to 125,000 Note: Arrival ports include Incheon, Pyongtaek, Kunsan, Mokpo, Busan and Ulsan.