By Tom Polansek
| CHICAGO
CHICAGO Oct 7 Exchange-operator CME Group Inc
on Monday said it will begin allowing customers to
discuss the details of electronic grain and oilseed options
trades during certain times before the orders are executed.
CME said it will permit "pre-execution communications" in
Chicago Board of Trade and Kansas City Board of Trade grain and
oilseed options from 7 p.m. CDT (0000 GMT) to 7:45 a.m. CDT
(1245 GMT) each business day starting on Nov. 11. The change
must be approved by U.S. regulators.
It allows "communications between market participants for
the purpose of discerning interest in the execution of a
transaction prior to the exposure of the order to the market,"
CME said in a notice.
"Any communication that involves discussion of the size,
side of market or price of an order, or a potentially
forthcoming order, constitutes a pre-execution communication,"
the notice said.
CME representatives were not immediately available for
further comment.
The exchange operator prohibits pre-execution communications
in grain and oilseed options during other trading hours and at
all times in grain and oilseed futures. Such communications also
are banned in connection with transactions executed in
open-outcry grain and oilseed pits.
The change could give overnight electronic traders an
advantage over pit traders, said P.J. Quaid, an open-outcry corn
options trader.
"I don't understand how they can make the rules different
for one venue and give them such an upper hand for the way they
do business," he said.
CME allows pre-execution communications in other markets it
owns, including electronically traded products at NYMEX and
Comex and in electronically traded CBOT interest rate products.