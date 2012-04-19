* BasEl hopes to sign project in port of Taman by the Q4

MOSCOW, April 19 Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's Basic Element (BasEl) is bidding to participate in construction of Black Sea grain export terminal, a rival to an outlet planned by the state grain trader, United Grain Co (UGC).

BasEl said in a statement it applied to participate in a Transport Ministry tender to build a terminal capable of handling up to 5 million tonnes of grain annually in the Black Sea port of Taman, and could buy land for the project.

Government plans for the port of Taman include the construction of more than 10 terminals with a total annual turnover of 90 million tonnes of freight by 2015-2017 at a cost of $5 billion.

UGC is planning to build a 6 million tonne grain terminal nearby on the Taman peninsula.

BasEl could face tough competition for a stake in UGC, which is to be partly privatised through an additional share issue in a government drive to sell off state equity holdings and raise funds for the state budget.

BasEl's Kuban AgroHolding unexpectedly put in an expression of interest in the stake in UGC, which a private Russian investment group, Su mma, had been favoured to win. Trader Louis Dreyfus is also among at least six companies to express interest in the UGC stake.

"We see the construction of the terminal as well as the purchase of the United Grain Company as a strategic agribusiness investment by Basic Element," Andrey Oleynik, Managing Director of BasEl's agriculture division, said in a statement on Thursday.

Summa, an ambitious group with projects ranging from ports to a key contract to renovate the Bolshoi Theatre, is a co-investor in several port projects with UGC, including one of the two Novorossiisk grain export terminals. It has an indirect interest in the second through its holdings in Novorossiisk Commercial Sea Port.

Russia, recovering from a catastrophic 2010 drought and poised to become the world's No. 2 wheat exporter after the U.S. this year, is aiming to boost its positions on world grain markets to 40 million tonnes by 2020 from 27 million tonnes expected in the current crop year.

Current export capacity allows Russia to export little more and is a major hindrance to those ambitions. The country currently has modern grain export capacity in only two deepwater ports, Novorossiisk and Tuapse, both on the Black Sea.

UGC and Summa plan to build a new grain export terminal on the Pacific coast, also with a capacity of 5 million tonnes per year, at a cost of around $170 million.

($1 = 29.4850 Russian roubles) (Reporting by Polina Devitt; Editing by Andrey Ostroukh and James Jukwey)