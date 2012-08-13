* Says can export up to 0.5 mln T of grain in 2013
* Says will use the Black Sea ports
* Owns farm in Russia's key grain export region
By Polina Devitt
MOSCOW, Aug 13 Russian aluminium tycoon Oleg
Deripaska's vehicle Basic Element (BasEl), a longtime investor
in agriculture, has decided to start trading grain, aiming to
sell direct to world markets instead of through Louis Dreyfus
and Glencore.
"Basic Element plans to create its own trading structure in
order to improve the efficiency of its agribusiness and to get
an additional profit," a spokesman for BasEl told Reuters on
Monday.
Oleg Deripaska is one of Russia's richest men, and is the
biggest shareholder of aluminium giant RUSAL, part of
which is also owned by Glencore.
Deripaska is increasing his focus on agriculture and grain
markets at a time when global wheat prices are up more
than 40 percent since mid-June after drought hurt crops across
the globe and have fanned fears of a global food crisis.
Wheat production from the Black Sea-region producing
countries - Russia, Ukraine and Kazakhstan, which normally
supply a quarter of world wheat export volumes - is expected to
drop 30 percent this year to 70 million tonnes because of a
drought, according to Reuters poll.
In particular Russia, historically number the world's three
global wheat exporter by volume, is expected to decrease its
2012 wheat harvest to 45.5 million tonnes, well short of 2011's
crop of 56 million.
But Russia, with the world's fourth-largest expanse of
arable land and huge potential for modernisation in the
agriculture industry, is trying to position itself long term to
double grain exports and grab a bigger share of growing world
food demand.
The spokesman did not say who will be the head of the
trading structure and what name it will get. Andrey Oleinik is
head of BasEl's agribusiness now.
BasEl is not the only Russian industrial group seeking to
expand its footprint in agribusiness.
Ambitious Russian port investor Summa Capital beat it to a
50 percent stake in United Grain Co, when the Russian state
grain trader was privatised, and BasEl is likely to find itself
competing with Summa's Swiss-based trader Soyuz Commodities.
Soyuz at the weekend won a part of first international
purchase by Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, since the
start of this marketing year. Egypt's General Authority for
Supply Commodities (GASC) agreed to by 60,000 tonnes of Russian
wheat from Soyuz.
The government wants to see Russian grain exports double to
40-50 million tonnes in the coming decades, up from last year's
27 million tonnes. To achieve those targets, it will need
billions of dollars of investment to turn around its
infrastructure.
BasEl was bidding to participate in construction of a Black
Sea grain export terminal on the Taman peninsula, a rival to a
nearby outlet planned by UGC, and says it may play more active
role in Russia's infrastructure in future.