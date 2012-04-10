MOSCOW, April 10 France's Louis Dreyfus, Russian investment group Summa and four more Russian firms have made expressions of interest in the privatisation of the state-owned United Grain Co., two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Louis Dreyfus is one of the world's four dominant agribusiness companies along with Archer Daniels Midland , Bunge and Cargill - a group also known as the "ABCD".

United Grain Co., or UGC, is issuing additional shares as part of plans to sell a 50 percent minus one share stake in the company, allowing the government to retain majority control.

Representatives of Louis Dreyfus were not available for immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. Summa declined to comment.