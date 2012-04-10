By Gleb Stolyarov and Natalia Ishchenko

MOSCOW, April 10 France's Louis Dreyfus, Russian investment group Summa and four more Russian firms have made expressions of interest in the privatisation of the state-owned United Grain Co., two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

Louis Dreyfus is one of the world's four dominant agribusiness companies along with Archer Daniels Midland , Bunge and Cargill - a quartet known as the industry's "ABCD".

United Grain Co., or UGC, is issuing additional shares as part of plans to sell a stake of 50 percent minus one share in the company, allowing the government to retain majority control.

Representatives of Louis Dreyfus were not available for immediate comment. Summa declined to comment.

Last week, members of the Louis Dreyfus family agreed to establish an agricultural joint venture with Russian oil-to-telecoms conglomerate Sistema.

Privately-held Summa Group is involved in projects ranging from oil to telecoms and has stakes in two grain export terminals in Russia's main deep sea port of Novorossiisk. UGC controls one of the two terminals.

Summa and UGC have announced a plan to jointly build a new grain terminal in Russia's far east.

Russian investment bank Troika Dialog took bids for UGC from interested parties until late March, when Russia's Rusagro and an agriculture business owned by metals tycoon Oleg Deripaska made expressions of interest in the privatisation of UGC.

A letter of interest was also received from Russian agricultural firm Bio-ton, registered in the European part of Russia, and from Neftegazindustriya, which name translates as Oil-Gas Industry.

Representatives of both of these companies were not available to comment.

Trading giant Glencore was also interested in UGC's stake and could finance a part of the deal, in case Basic Element's Kuban AgroHolding wins the tender, two sources familiar with details told Reuters.

But a Basic Element spokesman denied the information about Glencore's possible financing, saying that this was not true.

A Glencore spokesman declined to comment on market rumours, in line with company's policy.

Glencore is a shareholder of Russian aluminium giant RUSAL , where Deripaska's Basic Element has the largest stake.